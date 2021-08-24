Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Defending champion Roglic dropped to third in the general classification standings

Norway's Odd Christian Eiking replaced defending champion Primoz Roglic as the leader of the Vuelta a Espana after the Slovenian's crash on stage 10.

Roglic fell on the descent into Rincon de la Victoria to eventually finish 11 minutes 49 seconds behind stage winner Michael Storer of Australia.

Eiking now holds a 58-second lead over Frenchman Guillaume Martin in the general classification.

Roglic slips to third, two minutes 17 seconds behind the Norwegian.

Team DSM rider Storer, 24, produced a superb ride to solo to his second stage victory of this year's race after also claiming stage seven.

It could have been much worse for Team Jumbo-Visma's Roglic, who is aiming to win his third successive Vuelta a Espana, as the 31-year-old quickly remounted to finish with several other contenders, including Movistar duo Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez, and Jack Haig of Team Bahrain Victorious.

Roglic is now chasing red jersey holder Eiking - who trailed the Slovenian by nine minutes 10 seconds at the start of the stage - and Martin, with Mas and Lopez rounding out the top five.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal, 24, slipped further in the overall standings with the Giro d'Italia champion now four minutes 46 seconds off the lead.

Stage 10 results

1. Michael Storer (Aus/Team DSM) 4hrs 9mins 21secs

2. Mauri Vansevenant (Bel/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +22secs

3. Clement Champoussin (Fra/AG2R-Citroen Team) same time

4. Dylan van Baarle (Ned/Ineos Grenadiers)

5. Odd Christian Eiking (Nor/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)

6. Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +51secs

7. Nicholas Schultz (Aus/Team BikeExchange) same time

8. Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra/AG2R-Citroen Team)

9. Lilian Calmejane (Fra/AG2R-Citroen Team)

10. Kenny Elissonde (Fra/TrekSegafredo)

General classification standings after stage 10

1. Odd Christian Eiking (Nor/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) 38hrs 37mins 46secs

2. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +58secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +2min 17secs

4. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +2min 45secs

5. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Movistar) +3min 38secs

6. Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain-Victorious) +3min 59secs

7. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +4min 46secs

8. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +4min 57secs

9. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +5min 1sec

10. Felix Grosschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +5min 42secs