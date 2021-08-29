Ladies Tour: Marianne Vos wins final stage in Netherlands as GB's Alice Barnes claims second
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Marianne Vos won the final stage of the Ladies Tour in the Netherlands as Dutch compatriot Chantal van den Broek-Blaak claimed overall victory in the event.
Great Britain's Alice Barnes finished second on a last stage of 149.4km in Arnhem.
There was a sprint finish at the end and Vos proved stronger as she held off Barnes in wet conditions.
It was Vos' second stage victory in a row after she had also claimed success on the penultimate fourth stage.
