Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Marianne Vos (left) celebrates victory as she beat Barnes to the finishing line

Marianne Vos won the final stage of the Ladies Tour in the Netherlands as Dutch compatriot Chantal van den Broek-Blaak claimed overall victory in the event.

Great Britain's Alice Barnes finished second on a last stage of 149.4km in Arnhem.

There was a sprint finish at the end and Vos proved stronger as she held off Barnes in wet conditions.

It was Vos' second stage victory in a row after she had also claimed success on the penultimate fourth stage.