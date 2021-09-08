Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Van Aert leads Britain's Ethan Hayter by two seconds in the general classification

Belgium's Wout van Aert outsprinted Julian Alaphilippe to win stage four of the Tour of Britain and reclaim top spot overall from Briton Ethan Hayter.

Jumbo-Visma rider Van Aert, 22, pipped the world champion to the line on the final ascent of Great Orme.

Van Aert finished eight seconds ahead of Hayter, who was fifth, to take a two-second lead over the British rider in the general classification.

Canada's Michael Woods finished third and Mikkel Honore fourth.

Several riders attacked during the latter stages with Hayter well positioned before Woods upped the pace.

After Honore hit the front, Alaphilippe attacked with 200m to go before Van Aert summoned a final burst to pip the Deceuninck Quick-Step rider atop the Great Orme and claim his second stage win at this year's race.

Van Aert and Alaphilippe both dropped to the ground in exhaustion after dismounting at the hill-top finish of the gruelling 210km route.

Van Aert's exertions saw him narrowly claim the leader's blue jersey from Ineos Grenadiers rider Hayter with stage five on Thursday set to run 152.2km from Alderley Park to Warrington.

Stage four results

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 5hrs 4mins 22secs

2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck Quick-Step) same time

3. Michael Woods (Can/Israel Start-Up Nation) +1 sec

4. Mikkel Honore (Den/Deceuninck Quick-Step) +4 secs

5. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +8 secs

6. Daniel Martin (Ire/Israel Start-Up Nation) +13 secs

7. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita/Ita/Alpecin-Fenix) +16 secs

8. Simon Clarke (Aus/Qhubeka NextHash) same time

9. Sergio Roman Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) +27 secs

10. Nicolas Roche (Ire/Deceuninck Quick-Step) +29 secs

General classification after stage four

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 14 hrs 44 mins 49 secs

2. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2 secs

3. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck Quick-Step) +11 secs

4. Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den/Deceuninck Quick-Step) +21 secs

5. Michael Woods (Can/Israel Start-Up Nation) +40 secs

6. Rohan Dennis (Aus/Ineos Grenadiers) +44 secs

7. Daniel Martin (Ire/Israel Start-Up Nation) +56 secs

8. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita/Alpecin-Fenix) +1 min 13 secs

9. Mark Donovan (GB/Deceuninck Quick-Step) +1 min 34 secs

10. Xandro Meurisse (Bel/Alpecin-Fenix) +1 min 38 secs