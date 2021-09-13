Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Last year's UCI Road World Championships were held at the Imola motor racing track in Italy

2021 UCI Road World Championships Venue: Flanders, Belgium Dates: 19-26 September Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, and through Connected TVs

The UCI Road World Championships will be held in Flanders, Belgium from 19-26 September - and all the elite action will be shown live on the BBC.

Based around the city of Leuven, the 94th edition of the annual championships is back to a full schedule with the team time trial mixed relay, Under-23 and junior categories returning after last year's event was pared down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former world champions Mark Cavendish and Lizzie Deignan will be part of the Great Britain team, which also features Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock and Tour of Britain runner-up Ethan Hayter.

British Cycling has named a squad of 30 riders across all events, with Hayter up first in the elite men's time trial alongside Dan Bigham on Sunday, 19 September.

Events take place across Flanders, with elite time trials starting in Knokke-Heist and finishing in Bruges whilst elite road races start in Antwerp and end in Leuven.

The road races will feature a Classics-style course on some of the iconic cobbled climbs in the region - with the men covering 268km and 157km for the women.

French rider Julian Alaphilippe is the reigning champion after his first world road race title in the 2020 event

BBC coverage times

All times listed are BST and are subject to change.

Sunday, 19 September

13:30-16:15 - Men's time trial, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

Monday, 20 September

13:30-15:45 - Women's time trial, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

Wednesday, 22 September

13:25-16:05 - Mixed Team time trial, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 25 September

11:20-16:15 - Women's road race (uninterrupted), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

14:00-16:15 - Women's road race, BBC Two

Sunday, 26 September

09:25-17:00 - Men's road race (uninterrupted), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

14:40-17:00 - Men's road race, BBC Two

Late changes

