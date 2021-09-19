Last updated on .From the section Cycling

2021 UCI Road World Championships Venue: Flanders, Belgium Dates: 19-26 September Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, and through Connected TVs

Italy's Filippo Ganna successfully defended his Road Cycling World Championships time trial title as Great Britain's Ethan Hayter finished eighth.

Ganna, 25, completed the 43.3km course in 47 minutes 47.83 seconds, with Belgium's Wout van Aert finishing 5.37s behind on home soil.

Van Aert's compatriot Remco Evenepoel finished third in Bruges, while Great Britain's Dan Bigham was 16th.

"Defending this jersey was very important to me," Ganna told BBC Sport.

"I didn't know if I could arrive at the Worlds in good shape but today when I woke up I had a good feeling in the legs."

The men's road race will take place on Sunday, 26 September and Ganna said: "I hope to be in the best possible condition in the next race."

Hayter, 23, said he was "quite happy" with his top-10 finish, adding: "There is a bit of room for improvement and I'm still recovering from the Tour of Britain.

"That is one of the longest time trials I've done. You kind of just have to tuck in and go into your own world. I just did my thing and went as fast as I could."

Four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin of Germany, who said he would retire after the championships, finished sixth.

Great Britain's Joss Lowden and Pfeiffer Georgi will compete in the women's time trial live on BBC Two from 13:30 BST on Monday.

World Road Championships time trial

1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) 47 mins 47.83 secs

2. Wout van Aert (Bel) +5.37 secs

3. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) +43.34 secs

4. Kasper Asgreen (Den) +45.64 secs

5. Stefan Kueng (Swi) +1 min 6.20 secs

6. Tony Martin (Ger) +1 min 17.27 secs

7. Stefan Bissegger (Swi) +1 min 25.44 secs

8. Ethan Hayter (GB) +1 min 26.21 secs

9. Edoardo Affini (Ita) +1 min 48.70 secs

10. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) +1 min 52.54 secs