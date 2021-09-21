Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Zoe Backstedt (L) will celebrate her 17th birthday on Friday, 24 September

Great Britain's Zoe Backstedt has won silver in the women's junior time trial at the Road Cycling World Championships in Belgium.

The Welsh rider, 16, covered the 19.4 km course in 25 minutes 16.13 seconds, 10.64 seconds slower than winner Alena Ivanchenko of Russia.

Great Britain teammate Maddy Leach finished fifth.

Backstedt, who will ride the road race on Saturday, won gold at the Cyclocross Junior World Cup earlier this year.

Her previous successes include gold in both the time trial and road race at the European Youth Olympics in 2019.

The Pontyclun rider's elder sister Elynor, 19, won bronze in the Junior Road World Championship time trial in both 2018 and 2019.

Her father Magnus took stage victories in both the Tour de France and Giro D'Italia and won the Paris-Roubaix classic in 2004, while her mother, Megan, competed for Wales at the Commonwealth Games.