USA's Kaia Schmid (left), GB's Zoe Backstedt (middle) and Germany's Linda Riedmann

Great Britain's Zoe Backstedt won the women's junior road race at the Road Cycling World Championships in Belgium.

The Welsh 16-year-old outsprinted the United States' Kaia Schmid at the end of the 75km course in Leuven, with Germany's Linda Riedmann clinching bronze.

Backstedt had already won silver in the junior time trial event.

She also claimed a gold medal at the Cyclocross Junior World Cup earlier this year.

Backstedt's sister Elynor, 19, won bronze in the Junior Road World Championships time trial in 2018 and 2019.

Her father Magnus took stage victories in the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, and won the Paris-Roubaix classic in 2004, while her mother, Megan, competed for Wales at the Commonwealth Games.