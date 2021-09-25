Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Italy's Elisa Balsamo won gold in the elite women's race at the Road Cycling World Championships in Belgium.

The 23-year-old claimed the rainbow jersey, hitting the front with 1,000 metres to go and beating Marianne Vos of the Netherlands in a sprint finish.

Three-time world champion Vos claimed her sixth silver while Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland finished third.

"This is a dream for me after this long season - without my team, this jersey was not possible," said Balsamo.

Great Britain's Lizzie Deignan was the first Briton home in 14th with Anna Henderson coming 25th.

"I just felt completely out of speed," said Deignan.

"I was strong enough and fit enough but those circuits they were so fast."