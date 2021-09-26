Road World Championships: France's Julian Alaphilippe retains men's road race title
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Julian Alaphilippe has retained the men's road race title at the Road World Championships in Belgium.
The 29-year-old Frenchman finished the 268.3km race in five hours 56 minutes 34 seconds.
There was a sprint finish for silver which was taken by Dutchman Dylan van Baarle, while Denmark's Michael Valgren finished third.
Great Britain's Tom Pidcock managed a sixth-placed finish, 49 seconds behind the champion.
Pidcock, 22, said: "Alaphilippe did an unreal ride and fair play to him. I was just saving it for one attack and I waited too long and I missed the train."
Alaphilippe claimed the rainbow jersey for the second year running after winning in Italy last year.
- Who is New York named after and why? Go on a fact-finding journey about famous places that have changed names
- Breaking the mould: Meet the women taking the wheel in a male-dominated car industry