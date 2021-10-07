Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Lorena Wiebes' stage four win is her first Women's Stage Tour win

Lorena Wiebes won stage four of the Women's Tour of Britain after an uphill sprint finish in Southend.

Team DSM's Wiebes, 22, overhauled Chiara Consonni to claim victory, with the Italian holding on to second, just ahead of Australia's Chloe Hosking.

It is the Dutch rider's first Women's Tour stage win.

Compatriot Demi Vollering finished in the peloton to retain the leader's blue jersey and remains one minute nine seconds ahead of Juliette Labous.

Joss Lowden is the best-placed British rider in seventh, trailing Vollering by 1:47, with Alice Barnes and Pfeiffer Georgi also in the top 10.

Stage five will take place on Friday from Colchester to Clacton-on-Sea, before the race concludes in Felixstowe on Saturday.

Results - stage four

1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned/Team DSM) 2 hours 54 mins 43 secs

2. Chiara Consonni (Ita/Valcar-Travel & Service) Same time

3. Chloe Hosking (Aus Trek-Segafredo)

4. Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa/Movistar Team)

5. Marjolein van'T Geloof (Ned/Drops-le Col)

6. Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita/Liv Racing)

7. Sarah Roy (Aus/Team BikeExchange)

8. Alice Barnes (GB/Canyon SRAM Racing)

9. Marta Bastianelli (Ita/Ale' BTC Ljubljana)

10. Amy Pieters (Ned/SD Worx)

General classification

1. Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx) 9 hours 40 mins 44 secs

2. Juliette Labous (Fra/Team DSM) +1 min 9 secs

3. Clara Copponi (Fra/FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) +1 min 19 secs

4. Amy Pieters (Ned/SD Worx) +1 min 20 secs

5. Aude Biannic (Fra/Movistar Team) +1 min 33 secs

6. Leah Kirchmann (Can/Team DSM) +1 min 46 secs

7. Joss Lowden (GB/Drops-Le Col) +1 min 47 secs

8. Alice Barnes (GB/Canyon SRAM Racing) +1 min 51 secs

9. Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned/SD Worx) +1 min 52 secs

10. Pfeiffer Georgi (GB/Team DSM) +1 min 53 secs