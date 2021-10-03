Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Stephen Williams took up cycling as a teenager

Welsh rider Stephen Williams has won Cro Race - a six stage Europe Tour race in Croatia.

The 25-year-old took the overall lead on Saturday, winning the mountainous "queen" stage five for Team Bahrain Victorious.

Williams followed up that effort by finishing second in Sunday's final stage finish in Zagreb to seal victory.

His win came after battling back from knee surgery and returning to full training in early 2020.

In 2018 Williams was one of the most sought after young climbers in the world, having won the Ronde l'Isard and winning a stage and finishing fifth at the 'Baby Giro' - the Junior Tour of Italy.

But after signing a WorldTour contract with the then Bahrain-Merida team, Williams started suffering pain in his left knee.

He was able to race just eight days in 2019 and was forced to have surgery before returning to proper training the following year.