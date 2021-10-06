Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Joss Lowden broke cycling's prestigious hour record on Thursday

Briton Joss Lowden finished second in the first ever Women's Tour of Britain time trial as Demi Vollering's victory gave her the race lead in Atherstone.

Vollering completed the 16.6km course in 23 minutes and 18 seconds, with time trial specialist Lowden one minute and four seconds slower.

Lowden arrived at the Women's Tour fresh from breaking the hour record.

The 34-year-old is sixth overall and is joined in the top 10 by compatriots Alice Barnes and Pfeiffer Georgi.

Barnes is eighth overall after finishing fourth in the time trial, behind Canada's Leah Kirchmann, while Georgi is 10th.

Barnes' sister Hannah was one of three other Brits in the time trial top 10 as she came 10th, with Anna Shackley ninth and Abi Smith seventh.

SD Worx's Vollering has a commanding lead of one minute and nine seconds overall, with Juliette Labous second and overnight leader Clara Copponi third and one minute and nineteen seconds behind.

Drops - Le Col rider Lowden is one minute and 47 seconds off the pace, while defending champion Lizzie Deignan - who won Paris-Roubaix on Saturday - is four minutes and 55 seconds behind the race leader.

Copponi keeps hold of the points jersey, Elise Chabbey retains the queen of the mountains jersey and Nina Kessler leads the sprints competition.

Stage four will cover 117.8km from Shoeburyness to Southend-on-Sea.

Time trial results

1. Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx) 23 mins 18 secs

2. Joss Lowden (GB/Drops-Le Col) +1 min 4 secs

3. Leah Kirchmann (Can/Team DSM) +1 min 5 secs

4. Alice Barnes (GB/Canyon SRAM Racing) +1 min 8 secs

5. Juliette Labous (Fra/Tream DSM) Same time

6. Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned/SD Worx) +1 min 9 secs

7. Abi Smith (GB/Team TIBCO-SBV) +1 min 20 secs

8. Veronica Ewers (US/Team TIBCO-SBV) +1 min 21 secs

9. Anna Shackley (GB/SD Worx) +1 min 25 secs

10. Hannah Barnes (GB/Canyon SRAM Racing) +1 min 27 secs

General classification

1. Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx) 6 hours 46 mins 1 sec

2. Juliette Labous (Fra/Tream DSM) +1 min 9 secs

3. Clara Copponi (Fra/FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) +1 min 19 secs

4. Amy Pieters (Ned/SD Worx) +1 min 22 secs

5. Aude Biannic (Fra/Movistar Team) +1 min 33 secs

6. Joss Lowden (GB/Drops-Le Col) +1 min 47 secs

7. Leah Kirchmann (Can/Team DSM) +1 min 48 secs

8. Alice Barnes (GB/Canyon SRAM Racing) +1 min 51 secs

9. Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned/SD Worx) +1 min 52 secs

10. Pfeiffer Georgi (GB/Team DSM) +1 min 53 secs