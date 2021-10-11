Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Archibald (left) and Evans both raced for Great Britain at the Olympics in Tokyo and won gold in the European Championships

Olympic champion Katie Archibald will lead Great Britain's 19-strong squad for this month's Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France.

The 27-year-old won three gold medals at the European Championships last week, which she said "helped settle" her nerves for the Worlds.

Archibald also took madison gold alongside Laura Kenny at Tokyo 2020.

"I took a short break after Tokyo, but now I'm back and really motivated for everything that's to come," she said.

"It felt good to be racing well at the European championships last week, and our wins have helped settle my nerves about the world championships next week."

Also selected in the women's endurance squad for the championships, which start on 20 October, are fellow Olympic medallists Neah Evans and Josie Knight, and elite track world championship debutant riders Megan Barker and Ella Barnwell.

In the men's endurance squad, Olympic Madison silver medallist Ethan Hayter and Olympians Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood are included.

Performance Director Stephen Park said: "The track world championships in Roubaix are going to be interesting for the Great Britain Cycling Team, as the majority of our Tokyo Olympians are taking a well-earned break. This opens the door for other riders on the team to compete at an elite level and provides them with an exciting opportunity to lay down a marker of their intentions towards Paris 2024."

The event will take place from 20-24 October at the Velodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski.

Squad in full

Men's Endurance

Rhys Britton

Kian Emadi

Ethan Hayter

Charlie Tanfield

Ethan Vernon

Oliver Wood

Women's Endurance

Katie Archibald

Megan Barker

Ella Barnwell

Neah Evans

Josie Knight

Men's Sprint

Hayden Norris

Ali Fielding

Joe Truman

Hamish Turnbull

Women's Sprint

Lauren Bate

Sophie Capewell

Blaine Ridge-Davis

Milly Tanner