Great Britain's youthful team sprint squad of Milly Tanner, Blaine Ridge-Davis, Sophie Capewell and Lauren Bate took bronze at the first day of the World Championships in Roubaix, France.

The team saw off Japan in the bronze-medal final, coming home more than half a second clear in 48.059 seconds.

Germany secured an emphatic gold, retaining their title in a world record time of 46.064 seconds.

GB's medal is a first in the women's team sprint since 2014.

That came in Cali, Colombia, when Jess Varnish and Becky James also took bronze. The current quartet have a combined age of only 88.

Great Britain's men's team pursuit squad could also win bronze on Thursday.

Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon, Charlie Tanfield and Oliver Wood will ride off against Denmark after Italy cruised to a comfortable win in their heat.

Great Britain finished fifth overall in the men's team sprint as Alistair Fielding, Hamish Turnbull and Joseph Truman were beaten by just five thousandths of a second by Russia in the first round.

The Netherlands took gold, making it a third successive title for Roy van den Berg, Harris Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland.