Katie Archibald won Great Britain's first gold medal at this year's World Championships after securing a dominant victory in the women's omnium.

Archibald finished on 137 points after backing up wins in the scratch, tempo and elimination races with a measured ride in the climactic points race.

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky finished second with Italy's Elisa Balsamo in third.

It is Archibald's second individual world title after success in the 2017 omnium.

The 27-year-old's victory is the latest success in what has been a superb 2021.

In August, she became Olympic madison champion alongside Laura Kenny at the Tokyo Games before securing three gold medals at the European Championships in Switzerland earlier this month.

Leading by 20 points heading into the points race, Archibald produced a measured ride to finish 18 points ahead of Kopecky and 21 better off than world road race champion Balsamo.