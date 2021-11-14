Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Geraint Thomas says his bike was stolen during a training ride rest on the French Riviera.

The 2018 Tour de France winner posted the news on social media, saying he had to take a taxi home.

"Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike. Now in an Uber home," tweeted the Welsh rider, 35.

"It's a Dogma F with F12 stickers. Random mismatched wheels and in need of a wash #oneofakind."

After his Tour win, the trophy was stolen and later replaced by organisers.