Zoe Backstedt won the elite women's race in extremely muddy conditions

Zoe Backstedt has become the youngest winner of a women's elite race at the Ethias Cross cyclocross competition in Essen.

The 17-year-old led from start to finish, crossing the line more than a minute ahead of her nearest rival, Laura Verdonschot.

It is another significant career victory for the talented Welsh cyclist.

Earlier this year she was crowned the junior road race world champion and European junior cyclocross champion.

Backstedt's sister Elynor, 19, won bronze in the Junior Road World Championships time trial in 2018 and 2019.

Her father Magnus took stage victories in the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, and won the Paris-Roubaix classic in 2004, while her mother, Megan, competed for Wales at the Commonwealth Games.