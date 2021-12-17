Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Scott Davies rode the 2019 Giro D'Italia and the 2020 Vuelta a Espana

Welsh rider Scott Davies has announced his retirement from professional cycling at the age of 26.

A hip injury that required surgery meant Davies only started two races in 2021, failing to finish either.

He had not been offered a contract extension by team Bahrain Victorious.

"After a challenging 18 months with injury, surgery, and rehab, I've had to come to the difficult decision to retire early from professional cycling at the end of the year," said Davies.

"A decision I'd hoped wouldn't come so soon, but one that comes at the end of a journey that I'll be forever grateful for."

Davies, from Carmarthen, initially rode for Team Wiggins and won the British U23 time trial title four years running between 2014 and 2017.

He turned professional with Team Dimension Data in 2018 before joining Bahrain Victorious a year later.

"My 11-year-old self would have never believed that my passion for cycling would one day become my profession," he said announcing his decision on social media.

"I am incredibly lucky to have been able to race all over the world and to have met some fantastic people along the way. I have gained experiences and lessons that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

"I'm sincerely grateful to all the teams I've been a part of, to Welsh Cycling & Sport Wales who have supported me throughout my career, and in particular to all of those who have been a part of my rehab process this year.

"I owe a special thank you to my friends and family who have supported me through the highs and lows of professional sport. Last but not least, to my parents and longest supporters, Aled and Tina.

"It's now time for me to reflect before deciding on what my next challenges and opportunities will be."