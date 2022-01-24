Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Egan Bernal was the first Colombian to win the Tour de France in 2019 and the youngest to be crowned in 110 years

Colombian rider Egan Bernal is "stable" after he was taken to hospital following a crash in training, his Ineos Grenadiers team have confirmed.

Bernal, who won the 2019 Tour de France and last year's Giro d'Italia, was training near his hometown in Colombia.

"He was accompanied to hospital by team medical staff and was conscious upon arrival," a statement from the British Ineos team said.

"He is stable and undergoing further assessment."

There are reports he crashed into a parked bus external-link .

The 25-year-old recently extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers to 2026.