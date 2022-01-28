Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Egan Bernal was the first Colombian to win the Tour de France with victory in 2019

Egan Bernal says he nearly died following a high-speed crash in his native Colombia.

The 25-year-old had spinal surgery and other procedures after he sustained back, leg, knee and chest injuries.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider remains in intensive care at the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogota.

"Having had a 95% chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most, today I want to thank God," said Bernal.

In a post on social media, he also thanked the hospital where he is being treated and "all the specialists for doing the impossible, my family, and all of you for your wishes.

"I'm still in the ICU waiting for more surgeries but trusting in God everything will be fine."

Bernal, who became the first Colombian to win the Tour de France in 2019, hit a stationary bus at high speed while riding on his time trial bike.

"Egan Bernal Gomez has continued with the expected recovery and with a favourable trend," said a hospital statement.

"Egan continues with his rehabilitation plan, he has not shown signs of infection, he is also in good spirits.

"Tomorrow he will have two surgeries, which are secondary procedures that are not life-threatening."