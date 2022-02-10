Mark Cavendish starts 2022 season with second-place finish in Tour of Oman opener

Fernando Gaviria holds off Mark Cavendish
Fernando Gaviria held off Mark Cavendish during the sprint finish in Muscat

Mark Cavendish opened his 2022 season with a second-place finish on the opening stage of the Tour of Oman.

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria took the win for UAE Team Emirates, holding off Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider Cavendish in a sprint finish to the 138km stage from Rustaq Fort to Muscat.

Cavendish, 36, edged Australia's Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) into third.

The second of the Tour of Oman's six stages is a 167.5km flat route from Naseem Park to Suhar Corniche.

Britain's former world champion Cavendish is making his return to the road after a difficult end to 2021.

He suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs in a crash at November's Gent Six-Day before a traumatic assault when burglars broke into his home later that month.

