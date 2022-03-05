Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ella Barnwell was among 13 national champions crowned on the penultimate day of the British National Track Championships

Ella Barnwell retained her scratch race title in a close-fought battle at the British National Track Championships in Newport.

The Welsh rider edged out Anna Morris and women's individual pursuit champion Neah Evans to secure a fourth senior national crown.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Joshua Tarling claimed the men's points race crown.

Matt Rotherham won the 1,000m time trial competition, while Ellie Stone claimed victory in the women's keirin.

Team Inspired took the top four spots in the men's sprint competition, with Jack Carlin adding a national title to the Olympic bronze medal he won in the same event last summer.

He won the title ahead of team-mate Joe Truman in straight legs in the final, with Hamish Turnbull beating Hayden Norris for bronze.

The Brother UK-Orientation Marketing quartet of Ellen Bennett, Grace Lister, Holly Ramsey and Isabel Sharp won the women's team pursuit.

Para-cyclist Fin Graham made it two national titles in two days by winning the Men's C3 Pursuit.

In the C1-2 event, Matthew Robertson proved too strong for Ryan Taylor and Sam Ruddock, while the Martin Hailstone prevailed in the C4 and Will Bjergfelt was the winner in the C5.

In the women's C1-3 pursuit, Daphne Schrager took gold while Morgan Newberry claimed victory in the C5 event.

In the Para-cycling B Pursuit races Chris McDonald, piloted by Chris Latham, was the convincing winner.