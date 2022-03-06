Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Laporte joined Jumbo-Visma last summer after eight seasons with Cofidis

France's Christophe Laporte claimed victory as Jumbo-Visma produced a dominant display in stage one of Paris-Nice.

Laporte finished in three hours 48 minutes 38 seconds.

He led in team-mates Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert as Jumbo-Visma claimed the top three spots.

The trio finished 19 seconds ahead of TotalEnergies rider Pierre Latour on the 159.8km route which started and finished in Mantes-la-Ville.

The Jumbo-Visma riders raced away from the peloton on the final climb with Slovenia's Roglic and Belgian Van Aert affording Laporte the opportunity to claim his first win since joining the Dutch team before the new season.

"If someone would have told me at the start of the day that I would win the stage with three of us at the finish together, it's incredible," said Laporte, 29.

"I want to say thank you very much to the team. They told me with one kilometre to go that I would win the stage.

"It's a nice gift to have the yellow jersey of Paris-Nice."