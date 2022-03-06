Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jack Carlin won team sprint silver and individual sprint bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last summer

Jack Carlin completed a hat-trick of titles at the British National Track Championships by winning keirin gold in Newport.

The 24-year-old Scot held off reigning champion Joe Truman in the final as he added to his medal haul which already included individual and team sprint triumphs.

Fin Graham also secured a third title, winning the men's C3 1000m time trial.

The Para-cyclist had already won the C3 pursuit and mixed scratch race.

Ellie Stone added to success in the keirin by winning the women's 500m time trial, while individual pursuit champion Neah Evans also came out on top in the points race.

Lora Fachie, piloted by Georgia Holt, followed up her tandem sprint success with first place in the women's B 1000m time trial, while Daphne Schrager prevailed in the women's C1-3 time trial.

Team Wales won the men's team pursuit and women's team sprint.

There were also wins for Will Tidball (men's scratch race), Sam Ruddock (men's C1-2 1,000m time trial), Blaine Hunt (men's C4-5) and Alex Pope, piloted by Stefan Lloyd (men's B 1000m time trial).