Welsh teenagers light up home cycling championships

18-year-old Rhian Edmunds took gold in both the women's individual and team sprint events.

Rhian Edmunds, Emma Finucane and Joshua Tarling. Remember the names.

Three Welsh teenagers took home gold medals from the 2022 British National Track Championships in Newport.

Edmunds, Finucane and Tarling all stood on the top step of the podium - winning eight medals between them in total - all before their 20th birthdays.

Welsh cyclists won 15 medals altogether, including 21-year-old Ella Barnwell's gold in the women's scratch race and the youthful line-ups were victorious in both the men's team pursuit and women's team sprint.

National sprint coach Rachel Draper - who competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games - said it could not have gone much better for the Welsh riders.

"For such a young group of riders to be coming away with national titles is pretty huge to be honest," she said.

"It's only the beginning for these guys and there's just going to be so much more to come."

BBC Sport Wales profiles this new generation of Welsh cyclists - all dreaming of glory summer glory at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Joshua Tarling won two senior national titles less than a month after turning 18.

Tarling only turned 18 in February and is still classed as a junior cyclist. But at his first senior National Track Championships he took home two national titles - first in the men's points race and then as part of the gold medal-winning Wales men's team pursuit squad.

His impressive points race victory saw him secure points in eight of the ten sprints and take a lap on the field, before he helped power Team Wales to glory in the men's team pursuit final a day later.

Tarling, who is from Aberaeron, showed his potential on both track and road last year. He won two gold medals at the European Junior Track Championships in the summer and took silver on the road in the junior time trial at the World Championships in September.

He is currently on the Great Britain junior academy programme, but this summer's Commonwealth Games offers him an early opportunity to make an impression on the world stage at senior level.

"It would mean everything [to compete at Commonwealth Games]," Tarling told BBC Sport Wales. "It's a massive goal this year. I know how hard we're all working so I really want to break into that team and do my best."

'There is potential to deliver something really special'

Edmunds, 18, was dominant in the sprint events in Newport - winning both the individual women's event and the team event (alongside Finucane and Lowri Thomas).

The Newport teenager is on Great Britain's senior academy programme and also tasted success at European level in 2021 with two silvers and two bronze medals at the European Junior Track Championships.

Carmarthen's Finucane won four medals over the three days of the national championships.

As well as that gold in the women's team sprint, the 19-year-old took silver in the keirin and bronze medals in the individual sprint and 500m time trial.

Remarkably, the time of 48.358 seconds that the Welsh trio of Edmunds, Finucane and Thomas recorded in the women's team sprint final would have seen them finish fourth at last year's World Championships.

Emma Finucane, Rhian Edmunds and Lowri Thomas celebrate their women's team sprint title with national sprint coach Rachel Draper.

Sprint coach Draper said the team had only raced together once before.

"I don't think anyone expected them to come and pull that time out of the water," she admitted. "That time is going to get them really excited now.

"There's a potential there to deliver something really, really special."

"It's the perfect build-up [to the Commonwealths]," added Thomas, after the team received their medals.

"It feels so promising. We are trying to play it cool but we are thrilled."

Such is the depth in Welsh women's sprinting that Wales entered two teams into the event. Serena Natt, Stephani Hall, Ellie Coster and Amy Cole finished fourth.

The national championships - held in Newport for the first time - were one of the last big track cycling events before this summer's Commonwealth Games.

Twenty-one-year-old Ella Barnwell showed her talent once again in the women's scratch race, defending the title she won in the last national championships in 2020.

Ella Barnwell took gold ahead of compatriot Anna Morris (l) and Olympic team pursuit silver medallist Neah Evans (r).

The men's team pursuit line-up of Tarling, Joe Holt, Will Roberts and Harvey McNaughton also laid down a marker ahead of the summer. The highly-rated Rhys Britton will return to contention for the summer too.

There were also medals in the para-tandem events - with Alex Pope and pilot Steffan Lloyd taking gold in the men's kilo, while Nia Holt won a silver (sprint) and bronze (kilo) behind pilot Amy Cole. Both were new partnerships.

Another three medals went to Anna Morris - who won impressive silvers in the women's individual pursuit and scratch race, before adding a bronze in the points race.

The junior doctor has taken a break from her medical career to focus on making this summer's Commonwealth Games.

"There were times where we were doing 12/13 hour days," Morris told BBC Sport Wales.

"When I got home I would think 'what can I do?' Even if it was just jumping on the bike for 20 minutes, doing a couple of hard efforts, at least my legs were getting some stimulus.

"I'd love to get there [to the Commonwealths] but you never know what your limit is. To have been able to make the progression to be in contention for selection, I'm well chuffed."

Wales' men's team pursuit riders continued their build-up to the Commonwealth Games with a gold medal in Newport.

The depth of talent across sprint and endurance, track and road, even cyclo-cross and mountain bike, is exciting those within Welsh Cycling.

"We've got people like Zoe Backstedt coming up," Rachel Draper continued, "who is undoubtedly one of the next really, really big names in cycling.

"People like Meg Barker and Rhys Britton, who unfortunately couldn't be here this weekend.

"We've got even more to come I think.

"To be at this point in a Commonwealth Games year and deliver performances to this level, it's going to continue that momentum now and really drive everyone on forwards."