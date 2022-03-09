Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Track cyclist John Paul (left) represented Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games track cyclist John Paul has died aged 28, Scottish Cycling has announced.

Paul earned a reputation as one of Scotland's most promising talents after becoming world junior sprint champion in 2011.

Also a double European champion at junior level, Paul would go on to represent Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"John was a wonderful person on and off the bike," Scottish Cycling said.