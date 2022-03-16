Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mark Cavendish burst clear of the pack to win the 103rd Milano-Torino

Mark Cavendish sprinted to victory to become the first Briton to win the Milano-Torino.

Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl Team rider Cavendish rode to the front of the pack in the final hundred metres at the end of a largely flat 199km race.

The 36-year-old becomes the oldest winner of the oldest race on the international calendar, first held in 1876.

Nacer Bouhanni finished second, while Alexander Kristoff came third.

Cavendish, who claimed his 159th career win, crossed the finish line in a time of four hours and 31 minutes and 22 seconds, with Team Arkea-Samsic's Bouhanni and Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux's Kristoff just behind.

"I'm particularly happy. This is the perfect team for a one-day race," said Cavendish, after winning the race from Magenta to Rivoli.

"We never panicked. My team mates did a solid race for me. This is just incredible the way they've led me out.

It was Cavendish's third win this year, but his first on European soil.

He added: "I like to win any race. I've already won Milan-Sanremo. So now I have won Milano-Torino as well.

"It's not always a race for sprinters, so I'm happy to have my name on the same record book as some great climbers."

Milano-Torino Top 10

1. Mark Cavendish (GBR/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) 4hrs 31mins 22secs

2. Nacer Bouhanni (Fra/Arkea-Samsic) Same time

3. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)

4. Max Kanter (Ger/Movistar)

5. Peter Sagan (Slo/TotalEnergies)

6. Andrea Vendrame (Ita/AG2R Citroen)

7. Michael Morkov (Den/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)

8. Ben Swift (GBR/Ineos Grenadiers)

9. Simone Consonni (Ita/Cofidis)

10. Biniam Girmay (Eri/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert)