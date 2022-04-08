Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Milan Vader was 10th in the men's mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics

Dutch cyclist Milan Vader is "stable" in hospital following a crash during the Itzulia Basque Country 2022.

The incident involving the 26-year-old occurred during stage five of the race on Friday.

Vader rides for the Jumbo-Visma team and they issued a statement after reports he had been seriously injured.

"Following the reports about Milan Vader after his crash in today's stage, we would like to inform you that his situation is stable," said his team. external-link

"Milan is receiving very good medical care in the university medical hospital in Bilbao. An update will be shared tomorrow."

Earlier on, they had said: "Before the day's breakaway could be formed, there was a crash in the peloton in which Milan Vader was involved.

"He had to withdraw and was brought to the hospital, where the Dutchman is getting medical care."