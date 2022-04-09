Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Milan Vader was 10th in the men's mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics

Dutch cyclist Milan Vader will remain in hospital for observation following a crash during the Itzulia Basque Country race, his team says.

The incident involving the 26-year-old occurred during stage five on Friday.

Dutch media reported Vader was fighting for his life and in an induced coma, although his Jumbo-Visma team would only say he was "stable".

"Milan will remain in the University Medical Hospital in Bilbao for the next days for further recovery," they added.

Saturday's sixth and final stage was won by Spain's Ion Izagirre, while Ineos rider Daniel Felipe Martinez of Colombia took the overall victory.