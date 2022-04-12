Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Dutch rider Demi Vollering claimed her first World Tour stage race title with victory in the 2021 race

This year's Women's Tour will feature the biggest field in the British race's eight-year history with 108 riders from 18 teams set to compete.

All 14 of the UCI WorldTeams are included, including the top-ranked Team SD Worx and their defending champion Demi Vollering.

Two British teams, CAMS-Basso and Le Col-Wahoo, are also part of the field.

The race runs from 6-11 June, with the first stage starting in Colchester and finishing in Bury St Edmunds.

"We are once again thrilled by the line-up of the world's best teams competing, alongside two British squads to excite the home crowd, in this year's Women's Tour," said race director Mark Bennett.

The Women's Tour returns to its traditional June spot for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic with Dutch rider Vollering winning last year's race in October after the 2020 edition was cancelled.

Race schedule

Stage one: Colchester to Bury St Edmunds, Monday 6 June

Stage two: To be announced, Tuesday 7 June

Stage three: Tewkesbury to Gloucester, Wednesday 8 June

Stage four: To be announced, Thursday 9 June

Stage five: Pembrey Country Park to Black Mountain, Friday 10 June

Stage six: Chipping Norton to Oxford, Saturday 11 June

Teams

CAMS-Basso (Great Britain)

Canyon//SRAM Racing (Germany)

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling (Germany)

EF Education- TIBCO-SVB (USA)

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope (France)

Human Powered Health (USA)

Le Col-Wahoo (Great Britain)

Liv Racing Xstra (Netherlands)

Movistar Team (Spain)

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss (Switzerland)

Team BikeExchange-Jayco (Australia)

Team Coop-Hitec Products (Norway)

Team DSM (Germany)

Team Jumbo-Visma (Netherlands)

Team SD Worx (Netherlands)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team ADQ (UAE)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Norway)