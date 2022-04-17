Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Dylan van Baarle finished second at the Tour of Flanders earlier in April

Dylan van Baarle won the fastest edition of the men's Paris-Roubaix to secure a first title in the race for Ineos Grenadiers.

The Dutchman's sole attack with 19km to go saw him seal an emphatic victory in five hours 37 minutes.

Wout van Aert finished 01:47secs behind in second, with Stefan Kung third.

Yves Lampaert had been in contention for a podium finish but suffered a heavy fall after a brief collision with a spectator with 8km remaining.

Van Baarle, who finished second in the Tour of Flanders earlier this month, caught up with the leading pack with 25km to go.

The 29-year-old then accelerated on the cobbled section just 6km later to give himself a dominant lead.

"I could not believe it when I went onto the velodrome," said Van Baarle.

"I looked on the other side to see if there were other guys but it was just me."

Jumbo-Visma's Van Aert outsprinted Groupama-FDJ's Kung in the velodrome to finish second.

Van Aert missed the two previous weeks of racing after contracting Covid-19.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider Lampaert clipped the hand of a spectator who was stood close to the cobbles.

His bike flipped and, despite being able to resume racing, the Belgian could only finish 10th.