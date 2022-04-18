Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Wiggins won five Olympic gold medals in an illustrious career on both track and road

Five-time Olympic champion and Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins says he was groomed by a coach when he was a child, and that he "buried it".

Briton Wiggins, 41, claimed Olympic gold medals at the Athens, Beijing, London and Rio Games, and also won the 2012 Tour, before retiring in 2016.

In an interview with Men's Health UK, he said: "I was groomed by a coach when I was younger - I was about 13 - and I never fully accepted that."

He did not name the abuser.

Wiggins speaks to columnist Alastair Campbell in the May issue of the magazine.

Asked whether he had been "groomed sexually" by the coach, he replied: "Yes. It all impacted me as an adult… I buried it."

