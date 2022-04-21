Close menu

UCI Track Nations Cup: Great Britain claim double silver in team pursuit in Glasgow

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Great Britain's Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Katie Archibald in action during the Women's Team Pursuit qualifying at the UCI Track Nations Cup 2022
British quartet Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Katie Archibald also won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
UCI Track Nations Cup
Venue: Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow Dates: 21-24 April
Coverage: Watch on BBC Sport website & app

Great Britain claimed double silver in the team pursuit as the UCI Track Nations Cup 2022 began in Glasgow.

Katie Archibald, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny and Josie Knight finished second to Germany - like they did at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - in the women's event.

"It was always going to be a massive ask to beat the Germans, but as a team we performed really well," Kenny said.

In the men's final, Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood, Rhys Britton and Charlie Tanfield were runners-up to France.

The quartet were satisfied to make it on to the podium behind France's Benjamin Thomas, Thomas Denis, Corentin Ermenault and Eddy le Huitouze, with Denmark claiming bronze.

"It feels great. Obviously we wanted first, but we haven't been together since the worlds last year," Wood said.

"To come together like that and take home a silver medal is pretty awesome."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured