Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ollie Wood was 11 points clear of his nearest rival, Spain's Sebastian Mora

Britain ended the UCI Track Nations Cup with omnium gold for Ollie Wood on the final day in Glasgow.

Wood, 26, claimed victory in the scratch race before finishing third in the tempo and sixth in the elimination.

A dominant performance in the points race saw Wood gain a lap on the field and he went on to record 145 points, 11 clear of Spain's Sebastian Mora.

Meanwhile, British duo Laura Kenny and Maddie Leech were forced to abandon the Madison after a number of crashes.

"It's pretty good to win gold," said Wood, who was riding for Team Inspired. "You don't get many chances to race in front of a home crowd so it's nice to win gold anyway, and even nicer in front of a home crowd.

"I got off to a good start and it's been very quickfire, all within a few hours, so it's made it tough but that's the omnium.

"You have to keep getting up there and see where you are for the points race at the end. It's great to get a gold for the team."

Kenny and Leech were sitting third in the Madison but the latter suffered a fall halfway through the race, which was neutralised.