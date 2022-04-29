Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ethan Hayter claimed his first World Tour victory at the prologue

British cyclist Ethan Hayter won stage two of the Tour de Romandie - but Rohan Dennis still holds the overall lead in the event which concludes on Sunday.

Hayter, 23, won the prologue but lost the leader's jersey after crashing in stage one.

He bounced back with victory, but has only climbed to 107th in the standings.

"I rode my way into the stage but the team were amazing. It was probably my nicest win," Hayter said.

The Ineos-Grenadiers rider finished a bike length clear of second-placed Jon Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo).

Hayter put a finger to his lips as he crossed the line, but said it was in response to his "comeback" after the crash.

"I thought that it was quite funny as I crossed the line with the emotions," he added.

Hayter's Ineos team-mate and defending champion Geraint Thomas, who was dealt a 20-second time penalty for an illegal bottle collection on stage one, dropped to 24th place.

Jumbo-Visma's Australian rider Dennis finished in the bunch to keep hold of the leader's jersey.