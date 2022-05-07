Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Yates of Team BikeExchange trails Mathieu Van der Poel by 11 seconds as the race heads into its third stage on Sunday

Britain's Simon Yates took stage two in the Giro d'Italia after storming to victory in the first time trial.

The 29-year-old completed the 9.2km course in 11 minutes 50 seconds, three seconds ahead of Mathieu van der Poel.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Tom Dumoulin came third, finishing five seconds behind Yates, with 20-year-old Briton Ben Tulett an impressive fifth.

Van der Poel, who won the opening stage on Friday, retains the overall lead, 11 seconds clear of Yates.