Giro d'Italia: Mark Cavendish sprints to 16th career Giro stage win

Mark Cavendish celebrates his win
Mark Cavendish's last Giro win was in stage 21 of the 2013 race

Mark Cavendish made it two British wins in two days at the Giro d'Italia as he out-sprinted the peloton to win the third stage on Sunday in Hungary.

The 36-year-old, riding the race for the first time since 2013, hit the front with 300m to go and held off Arnaud Demare and Fernando Gaviria to take his 16th Giro stage win.

It follows Simon Yates' win in the time trial on Saturday.

Monday sees the riders fly to Italy for stage four in Sicily on Tuesday.

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel finished 17th to retain the overall lead by 11 seconds from Yates.

But the day belonged to Cavendish who was given the perfect lead-out by QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team-mate Michael Morkov in a stage where the pace quickened dramatically over the closing kilometres.

"I have an incredible final group and they delivered today," said Cavendish.

"In the end I had to go with 300m to go and I'm just happy I could hang on that long for the win.

"I love the Giro and racing here, so it's great to be back.

"I'm not very young anymore, I'm usually in gear after four to five days, but at the end of the day I'm still the old Cavendish."

Stage three result:

1. Mark Cavendish (GB/QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl) 4hrs 56mins 39secs

2. Arnaud Demare (Fra/Groupama - FDJ) Same time

3. Fernando Gaviria (Col/UAE Team Emirates)

4. Biniam Girmay (Eri/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)

5. Jakub Mareczko (Ita/Alpecin-Fenix)

6. Edward Theuns (Bel/Trek Segafredo)

7. Simone Consonni (Ita/Cofidis)

8. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal)

9. Alberto Dainese (Ita/Team DSM)

10. Phil Bauhaus (Ger/Bahrain Victorious)

General classification standings

1. Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Fenix) 9hrs 43mins 50secs

2. Simon Yates (GB/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +11secs

3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +16secs

4. Matteo Sobrero (Ita/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +24secs

5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-hansgrohe) Same time

6. Ben Tulett (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

7. Tobias Foss (Nor/Jumbo-Visma) +28secs

8. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

9. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-Victorious) +29secs

10. Mauro Schmid (Sui/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) Same time

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 18:13

    He beat a couple of very good sprinters hope he can hang on in there when the suffering starts.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 18:10

    You have to also give credit to his team mates (as Cavendish is the first to do). Without a dedicated sprint team around him the results dried up for several years.

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 18:14

      stoodstill replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by RolandBarthez, today at 18:09

    Best penalty taker on the team doesn't make you best player on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 18:06

    What a sprint from 300m out. Great win for Cav.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:06

    The missile never ceases to amaze

  • Comment posted by tim meadows, today at 17:55

    Great win for Cav who obviously has still got it. We know the antipathy of continentals for British cycling/cyclists. Is it any wonder that his Belgian team don't want him at the TdF to break the Merckx record. I suspect that they were as surprised as the rest of us as to how well he did in 2021

  • Comment posted by nick_tt, today at 17:47

    He just continues to show that now he’s back on form again after a few tough years he’s still at the top!

    It’s a shame to a degree that he’s not getting a ride at the Tour because he could take the outright record on stage wins, however there is little to no argument now to back up that he’s the best sprinter there’s been period, but certainly one of the best British sports stars there has been

    • Reply posted by waitedtoolong, today at 17:55

      waitedtoolong replied:
      Still hoping (against good sense) he'll get a few stages at the Tour, commercially madness not to go for it.

  • Comment posted by Plastikman5, today at 17:40

    ...IMO Cavendish ranks alongside the likes of Michael Jordan, opinionated marmite on toast, the greatest sprinter of all time, if I had a hat I would take it off and tip it to one of the greatest sportsperson of all time...legend.

  • Comment posted by Railtrack, today at 17:39

    Poor reporting as ever by the BBC. Then again we all know that they don’t like cycling. Hard enough to find this story in the first place; should really be one of the headlines.

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 17:27

    As many comments on here about the wrong Yates being quoted in the story 😱 let’s celebrate MARK CAVENDISH

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:20

    Is this the first case of clone doping where they switch the Yates brothers to rest the legs. Its Simon racing you lemmings.

    • Reply posted by Summerhayes, today at 17:21

      Summerhayes replied:
      Must be! With Sean held as a reserve?

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 17:15

    OMG I love Cav but didn’t think he would win today. GOAT.

  • Comment posted by NeilT, today at 17:14

    By the BBC's standards, 'Adam Yates' is actually quite close - 'Sean Yates' would be par for the course.

    • Reply posted by Charles G, today at 17:29

      Charles G replied:
      More probably Tricia.

  • Comment posted by grassmarket, today at 17:14

    Great win, I thought he had gone way too early but obviously he knew more about it than me!

  • Comment posted by BedfordBootbear, today at 17:13

    Mark Cavendish is one of the most underrated
    ..unrecognised GB sports persons
    Phenomenal achievements & comebacks over decades in a gruelling sport.
    I'm delighted for him & would love him to be allowed another crack at TdF !

    • Reply posted by MojoMan, today at 17:38

      MojoMan replied:
      Underrated by who? Nobody that knows an ounce about Cycling.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 17:11

    Absolute legend

  • Comment posted by Ferdinand , today at 17:10

    Well done, Manx Missile.

  • Comment posted by Summerhayes, today at 17:02

    Try Simon Yates

    • Reply posted by Carl Farrow, today at 17:08

      Carl Farrow replied:
      Lazy journalism again

  • Comment posted by Roethorne, today at 17:02

    Simon Yates perhaps?

  • Comment posted by TJH, today at 17:02

    An absolute inspiration. He HAS to go to the Tour. What a rider.

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:33

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      Hopefully he gets a chance at the record...

