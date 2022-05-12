Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Alaphilippe has won back-to-back World Championships

World champion Julian Alaphilippe has returned to light training after being hospitalised following a crash during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one-day race.

The 29-year-old Frenchman hit a tree and suffered two broken ribs, a broken scapula and a collapsed lung.

Alaphilippe's Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said the collapsed lung he had suffered had "completely healed".

They added that it meant "Julian is now able to resume light training on a set of Tacx rollers".

"His condition will continue to be monitored before any further decisions and a programme for his return to racing is decided on," said the team.