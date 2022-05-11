Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Arnaud Demare (left) has now won seven Giro d'Italia stages in his career

France's Arnaud Demare beat Australian Caleb Ewan in a photo finish to win stage six of the Giro d'Italia.

Demare, victorious in Sicily on Wednesday, was pushed hard to the line in Scalea by Ewan and had to wait for confirmation he had snatched it.

Britain's Mark Cavendish, looking to claim his second stage of this year's Giro, was third.

Demare has now won more stages at the Giro - seven - than any other French rider.

"It was very tight," said Groupama-FDJ rider Demare. "I had the feeling that I had won but it was hot so I waited for the photo finish."

Spain's Juan Pedro Lopez retained the pink jersey and overall lead in the general classification.

The 192km flat stage in southern Italy, from Palmi to Scalea, was a largely sedate affair until the final few kilometres, partly due to riders reserving energy for the 196km mountainous test from Diamante to Potenza that awaits on Friday.

Italian Diego Rosa was the early pacer-setter, out in front on his own for much of the race before relinquishing his lead as the peloton closed the gap.

It was Cavendish who launched the first attack but - unlike when he won stage three in Hungary last Sunday - the 36-year-old accelerated too soon, which left Demare and Ewan the chance to battle it out for the win.

The pair were side-by-side with less than 50 metres to go but Demare was able to edge past the Lotto Soudal rider by just a few millimetres.

The 21-stage race concludes in Verona on 29 May.

Stage six results

1. Arnaud Demare (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 5hrs 2mins 33secs

2. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto Soudal) Same time

3. Mark Cavendish (GB/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) Same time

4. Biniam Girmay (Eri/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) Same time

5. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Israel-Premier Tech) Same time

6. Phil Bauhaus (Ger/Bahrain Victorious) Same time

7. Andrea Vendrame (Ita/AG2R Citroen Team) Same time

8. Simone Consonni (Ita/Cofidis) Same time

9. Vincenzo Albanese (Ita/Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) Same time

10. Edward Theuns (Bel/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

General classification standings

1. Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) 23hrs 23mins 36secs,

2. Lennard Kamna (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +38secs

3. Rein Taaramae (Est/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) +58secs

4. Simon Yates (Gbr/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +1min 42secs

5. Mauri Vansevenant (Bel/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) +1min 47secs

6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 55secs

7. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 58secs

8. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +2mins

9. Richie Porte (Aus/Ineos Grenadiers) +2mins 4secs

10. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +2mins 6secs