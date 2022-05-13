Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Bouwman's only other stage victory was at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2017

Dutchman Koen Bouwman secured the first Grand Tour stage win of his career with an impressive uphill sprint on stage seven of the the Giro d'Italia.

The 28-year-old was part of a four-rider breakaway during the closing stages of the 196km mountainous test from from Diamante to Potenza.

Dutch rider Bauke Mollema was second, with Italy's Davide Formolo in third.

Bouwman's Jumbo-Visma team-mate Tom Dumoulin finished fourth after a mechanical problem.

"It's unbelievable, like my first victory in the Dauphine, I can't believe it," said Bouwman. "I'm so happy.

"It was such a hard day, but I felt quite good. One time on the climb I had troubles, but I came back and I was confident for the sprint."

A brutal climb to the intermediate sprint was led by 2017 Giro winner Dumoulin, with Formolo and Bouwman in close contact.

And as the trio traded places in a tactical game, Dumoulin was slowed by a gear issue but able to recover in order to set the pace at the front for his team-mate Bouwman to take advantage.

Mollema attempted to drop the others in the final few kilometres, but Bouwman's fine burst of pace proved too much for his rivals.

Saturday's stage eight is a 153km criterium race in and around Naples.

Stage seven results

1. Koen Bouwman (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 5hrs 12mins 30secs

2. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) 5hrs 12 mins 32 secs

3. Davide Formolo (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

4. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 5hrs 12mins 49secs

5. Davide Villella (Ita/Cofidis) 5hrs 14 mins 55secs

6. Lennard Kamna (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) 5hrs 15mins 29secs

7. Vincenzo Albanese (Ita/Eolo-Kometa) Same time

8. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

9. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) Same time

10. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos) Same time

General classification standings

1. Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) 28hrs 39mins 05secs

2. Lennard Kamna (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +38secs

3. Rein Taaramae (Est/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) +58secs

4. Simon Yates (Gb/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +1min 42secs

5. Mauri Vansevenant (Bel/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) +1min 47secs

6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 55secs

7. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 58secs

8. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +2mins

9. Richie Porte (Aus/Ineos Grenadiers) +2mins 4secs

10. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +2mins 6secs