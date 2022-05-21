Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates wins stage 14 as Richard Carapaz takes lead from Juan Pedro Lopez
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Britain's Simon Yates claimed his second stage win of this year's Giro d'Italia as Richard Carapaz claimed the overall lead from Juan Pedro Lopez.
This year's race was blown open on a thrilling stage 14, with Carapaz breaking away with 28km left.
But Yates, 29, was among a trio that caught the 2019 winner before the Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider raced clear to claim his sixth Giro stage win.
Jai Hindley edged second from Carapaz, who he trails by seven seconds overall.
More to follow.
