Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates wins stage 14 as Richard Carapaz takes lead from Juan Pedro Lopez

Britain's Simon Yates claimed his second stage win of this year's Giro d'Italia as Richard Carapaz claimed the overall lead from Juan Pedro Lopez.

This year's race was blown open on a thrilling stage 14, with Carapaz breaking away with 28km left.

But Yates, 29, was among a trio that caught the 2019 winner before the Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider raced clear to claim his sixth Giro stage win.

Jai Hindley edged second from Carapaz, who he trails by seven seconds overall.

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 16:19

    Fair play, good consistent rider, who's a danger in any stage in any race tbf.
    This maybe quickest HYS I've ever seen!
    Literally under breaking news with more to follow.
    Just a bit odd with what you normally can comment on and how long you may normally have to wait.
    Good to see ineos show a smidge of form too.

