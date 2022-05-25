Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Simon Yates won the second and 14th stages of the Giro d'Italia

Britain's Simon Yates has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia because of an ongoing knee issue.

The 29-year-old had won two stages in Italy, including one after crashing on stage four to Mount Etna.

However, the Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider has struggled with persistent pain and pulled out on stage 17.

"Despite daily therapy and Simon's tenacity, the knee pain grew worse and worse," team doctor Matteo Beltemacchi said.