Libby Clegg (left) competed in athletics at last year's Paralympics and will now represent Scotland in para-cycling

Paralympic gold medallist Libby Clegg has been chosen for Scotland's Commonwealth Games cycling team only months after switching from athletics.

The 32-year-old is named in a 20-strong squad headed by Olympic and world champion Katie Archibald for this summer's event in Birmingham.

Clegg has two sprint golds from the Rio Olympics in 2018.

But the Commonwealth gold medallist switched to para-cycling after retiring from athletics following Tokyo 2020.

She is joined in the team for Birmingham by Olympic medallists Neah Evans and Jack Carlin, who compete in the endurance events along with Archibald and her brother, John, Kyle Gordon and Mark Stewart, who doubles up in the road race.

There are Commonwealth debuts for Finn Crockett, Charlie Aldridge and Anna Shackley, while Neil Fachie defends his para-cycling crown and Aileen McGlynn completes a trio of visually-impaired competitors.

Paralympic, world and European champion Fachie set a world record in winning double gold on the Gold Coast four years ago.

The women's team sprint squad returns in Birmingham and is comprised of Lauren Bell, Iona Moir and Lusia Steele.

David Somerville, Scottish Cycling's performance director, said: "Our 2018 team set the bar very high, winning 10 medals, four of which were gold, but I have every confidence in the calibre and character of the team we have been able to pick this time around.

"From household names to Commonwealth Games debutants, we have an amazing mix of youth and experience who are all equally hungry to leave their mark in Birmingham."

Scotland cycling team: Charlie Aldridge, John Archibald, Katie Archibald, Lauren Bell, Jack Carlin, Libby Clegg, Finn Crockett, Neah Evans, Neil Fachie, Sean Flynn, Kyle Gordon, Jenny Holl (pilot), Aileen McGlyn, Iona Moir, Anna Shackley, Isla Short, Lusia Steele, Lewis Stewart (pilot), Mark Stewart, Ellie Stone (pilot)