Libby Clegg won Commonwealth gold in athletics in 2014 and hopes to add a cycling medal this summer

Libby Clegg started an athletics journey at age nine that yielded five Paralympic medals and five World Championships medals.

The 32-year-old will go into this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as a Para-cyclist with a mere six months of training in the tank.

"I'm definitely doing the kilo [1,000m]," she told BBC Scotland. "We're still trying to work out who does what in the team. I don't even know the names of all the other events.

"It will be just my third cycling competition. I'm a competitive person and have years of experience of being an elite athlete to bring with me, but I really need the technical input.

"At the moment, I'm just doing what I'm told and not asking too many questions."

Clegg made the move via UK Sport's talent transfer programme, having decided to hang up her sprinter's spikes before last year's delayed Paralympics.

"I knew Tokyo was going to be my last running competition," she explained. "I'd had quite a lot of injuries and felt it was time to call it a day.

"I'd been pestered by team-mates over the years to have a go and see if I'd be any good at cycling, so I did some testing on the tandem at the beginning of November and it's so much fun."

Clegg, who has a deteriorating eye condition, added: "The last time I was on a bike solo must have been in my early teens.

"I sneakily stole my sister's bike to go to the shops because I was being lazy and didn't want to walk. A bag with a pint of milk got caught in the wheel somehow and I ended up on the floor.

"I hadn't been on a bike for a really long time but it felt natural.

"My results were good enough to be put straight on the world class performance programme, which I started in January.

"It's so different to sprinting, but I'm really excited about it. The speed is so intense."

The rookie Clegg is joining the vastly experienced duo of Aileen McGlynn and Neil Fachie in the Scotland team, along with pilots Jenny Holl, Ellie Stone and Lewis Stewart.

McGlynn, 48, has won three Paralympic golds and four world titles but is missing a Commonwealth gold from her collection, having picked up silver and bronze medals in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

"Aileen is someone I'll definitely be turning to for advice," said Clegg. "She has been a role model of mine for years anyway since I met her in Beijing in 2008."

Clegg has already tasted Commonwealth Games glory in Glasgow 2014, winning 100m T12, so what are the chances of adding to her medal haul?

"Glasgow was one of my most favourite moments in sport, so I'm hoping it will be the same atmosphere in Birmingham," she said.

"I'd love to come away with a medal but the competition is quite tough."

