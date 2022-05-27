Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Lorena Wiebes won the one-day race in 2019 after Kirsten Wild was disqualified

RideLondon 2022 Venue: London and Essex Dates: 27-29 May

Defending champion Lorena Wiebes held off Elisa Balsamo to win the opening stage of the RideLondon Classique in a sprint finish in Maldon.

The Dutch rider finished over a bike length clear of Italian world champion Balsamo with Denmark's Emma Norsgaard in third.

The event, which Wiebes won as a one-day race in 2019, has had a two-year break because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The 2022 edition is the first to be held as a three-day stage race.

Britain's Anna Henderson had enlivened the stage with a solo breakaway after the intermediate sprint but was caught in the final 400m.

She eventually finished 27th, with Alice Barnes rolling over the finish line as the highest-placed Briton in 11th, four seconds behind Wiebes.