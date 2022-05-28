RideLondon Classique: Defending champions Lorena Wiebes wins stage two
|RideLondon 2022
|Venue: London and Essex Dates: 27-29 May
|Coverage: Live on Sunday on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app
Defending champion Lorena Wiebes won stage two of the RideLondon Classique on Saturday to add to her victory in Friday's opener.
Wiebes outsprinted Italian Marta Bastianelli and fellow Dutchwoman Emma Bjerg to win in Epping, Essex.
The race, part of the Women's World Tour, has had a two-year break because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Sunday's finale is a circuit race in central London, with Wiebes favourite to retain the title she won in 2019.