Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Lorena Wiebes is riding for team DSM

RideLondon 2022 Venue: London and Essex Dates: 27-29 May Coverage: Live on Sunday on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Defending champion Lorena Wiebes won stage two of the RideLondon Classique on Saturday to add to her victory in Friday's opener.

Wiebes outsprinted Italian Marta Bastianelli and fellow Dutchwoman Emma Bjerg to win in Epping, Essex.

The race, part of the Women's World Tour, has had a two-year break because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Sunday's finale is a circuit race in central London, with Wiebes favourite to retain the title she won in 2019.