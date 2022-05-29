Shriever sits fifth in the World Cup standings after round two

Britain's Bethany Shriever narrowly missed out on gold in round two of the BMX Racing World Cup in Glasgow.

The Olympic champion led for much of her race, but was pipped by Dutch rider Laura Smulders on the final straight.

Shriever, who was eighth in round one, finished second and is fifth in the overall standings with 200 points, 100 behind Smulders.

"It was an amazing atmosphere and I was really happy to give back to the crowd," said 23-year-old Shriever.

"It's been a bit of a stressful weekend, a home crowd gets you nervous, tensions were high, but I felt like I was able to manage it pretty well and I'm really happy to come away with a second and in a good place ahead of Papendal.

"My main goal this year is to make consistent World Cup finals and I've done that so far, so to come away with a podium today is an added bonus. It was an amazing atmosphere and I was really happy to give back to the crowd."

Britain's Paddy Sharrock was seventh in the men's final after being involved in a four-man crash at the first corner.

France's Jeremy Rencurel - one of only two riders to finish without going down - won that race and now sits on 200 points.

His compatriot Sylvain Andre, who finished second, leads the standings with a total of 260.

Sharrock said: "I got out of the gate really well, it was tight, it always is, but as I landed into the turn I thought I could be in a good position, but as soon as I thought that I was on the floor.

"There's not too much I can do about it now but hopefully the body is good enough to go again. It's all coming together finally and I've just got to keep it going now."

Rounds three and four of the eight-round series will be held at Papendal in the Netherlands on the weekend of 11-12 June, with Bogota in Colombia hosting four rounds over successive weekends in September and October.