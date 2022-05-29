Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Lorena Wiebes is the 2019 European road race champion

Defending champion Lorena Wiebes wrapped up a comprehensive victory in the RideLondon Classique by completing a clean sweep of three stage wins.

The Dutch rider proved too strong for her rivals once more as she sprinted away from the pack on Embankment.

Wiebes, 23, had taken victory on the opening stage in Maldon on Friday, and then again in Epping on Saturday.

The DSM rider won RideLondon when it was last staged, as as a one-day race, in 2019.

It was not held again until this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand's Ally Wollaston came closest to taking 2022's final stage away from Wiebes, but her solo breakaway was gathered back in by the pack with 8km to go.

Italy's Elisa Balsamo finished second overall, with Norway's Emma Norsgaard third.