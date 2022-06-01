Katie Archibald's Commonwealth Games hopes in doubt after road accident
Katie Archibald's Commonwealth Games participation is in fresh doubt after she injured both her ankles at the weekend when she was hit by a car.
The three-time Olympic medallist, 28, said on Instagram that she "went flying over the bonnet of a 4x4" on Sunday.
Last month, Archibald broke her collarbone and suffered a concussion at a World Cup event in Glasgow.
"I avoided another serious concussion and the ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived," she added.
Archibald, who has also had a back problem this year, took Commonwealth gold in the individual pursuit in Australia four years ago, as well as a silver in the points race.
The Olympic madison champion was last week named in the Scotland team for the Games in July and August.