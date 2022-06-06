Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Greg LeMond first won the Tour de France in 1986

Three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond is being treated for leukaemia.

The two-time world champion - who won the Tour de France in 1986, 1989 and 1990 - said "a few weeks of fatigue" prompted him to go for a check-up.

He is the only American to claim the Tour de France after Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis were stripped of their wins over banned substances.

"I have been diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukaemia," the 60-year-old said in a statement on his website.

"Fortunately, it is a type of cancer that is treatable, and it is a type of leukaemia that is not life-threatening or debilitating.

"Following a series of tests and a bone marrow biopsy, which was completed last week, I received my formal diagnosis last Friday.

"No-one ever wants to hear the word cancer but, admittedly, there is great relief, now, to know why I was feeling poorly."